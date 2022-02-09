Anna Hazare to go on indefinite hunger strike from Feb 14 over Maha govt's wine policy

India

oi-Prakash KL

Pune, Feb 9: Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday announced that he will go on an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 to protest the Maharashtra government's decision to permit the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops.

The social activist has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing the strike. "If the government does not take back the decision to sell wine considering the sentiments of the workers and the people across the state, then we have to agitate...I will have to start an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 at the Yadav Baba temple at Ralegan Siddhi," he said in the letter as per news agency ANI.

"The decision appears to have been taken solely in view of the growing revenue of the state and the interests of wine growers and sellers. But the government does not seem to think that this decision can lead to young children becoming addicted to young people and women may also suffer due this decision," he added.

Anna Hazare claimed that he had already written two letters to the Chief Minister in connection with the issue, but has not got any reply. He is also planning to seek support from like-minded social organisation. "At that time the direction of the movement will be decided," said the letter.

At a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,00, Uddhav Thackeray's government has cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and groceries across the state.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 16:51 [IST]