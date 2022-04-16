So whose hand was Joe Biden shaking? Watch viral video

Want a BMW? Try working for this IT firm in Chennai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: This is not the first time that US President Joe Biden has been involved in some sort of a gaffe. A video has gone viral in which Biden is seen doing an invisible handshake.

President Biden was delivering a speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. Following the invisible handshake he roamed around looking confused.

🇺🇸 US President Joe Biden got into an akward situation by trying to shake hands with 😅😂🤣??#JoeBiden #HandShake pic.twitter.com/ZTEPkHLAcJ — 𝙍𝘼𝙐𝙇  (@IcanArgue) April 15, 2022

The video has gone viral and many netizens have commented on the incident. So whose hand was Joe Biden shaking wrote one user while another said that Biden got into an awkward situation by trying to shake hands with??

However many have defended the US President and said that an issue with a lack of stage management, if you notice he is simply looking for someone on the stage to tell him where to go .

That's what he was doing he is not shaking hand with Thin Air . He appears to be confused cuz no one on the stage to walk him off .see other video.

an issue with a lack of stage management, if you notice he is simply looking for someone on the stage to tell him where to go . That’s what he was doing he is not shaking hand with Thin Air . He appears to be confused cuz no one on the stage to walk him off .see other video pic.twitter.com/FzagVnmUCY — Ashraf al hakami (@Rafy201) April 15, 2022

The Daily Wire in a tweet said that Biden just finished his speech and shook hands with nobody.

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 8:34 [IST]