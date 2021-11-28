YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 28: A western disturbance is likely to bring snowfall to the hills and rain to northwest and adjoining central India from the night of November 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

    Snowfall in hills, rainfall in northwest and central India likely from Nov 30: IMD

    "Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan from November 30 to December 2 with peak rainfall activity on December 1," it said in a statement.

    Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat on December 1 and 2. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over north Kankan on December 1, the weather department said.

    "Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1-2.

    "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2," the forecast read.

