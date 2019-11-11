Snow clearing operations on Manali-Leh road still underway

Snow clearing operations

The snow clearing operations here has already started on Saturday and it is still underway following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy snowfall lashed the Himalayan region- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttrakhand since Friday, disrupting traffic situation in these areas.

Manali Leh Highway

There has been a decent snowfall this year in the entire Himalayas, but the snow seems just enough to let the Manali Leh Highway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that rain accompanied by snowfall was likely to take place at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir between last Friday to Sunday. Tourist are more interested to watch for the weather in coming days.

Rohtang Pass

The Rohtang Pass remains closed during winter but is open from June to October for motor vehicles. This pass is a gateway to Lahaul Spiti, Pangi and Leh valley. The best time to visit the pass is between May/June to October/November. In the month of May, Rohtang becomes a hotspot for adventure enthusiasts.