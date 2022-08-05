India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Snakebite victim's brother visits village for funeral, gets killed by another snake in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Balrampur (UP), Aug 4: A man who had come to attend the last rites of his brother who died of snakebite was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep, police said on Thursday.

    Snakebite victims brother visits village for funeral gets killed by another snake
    Representational image.

    Govind Mishara (22) attended the last rites of his brother Arvind Mishra (38) held in Bhawanipur village on Wednesday, Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh told PTI. The brother died of snakebite on Tuesday.

    "Govind Mishara was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep. One of the relatives of the family, Chandrashekar Pandey (22), who was in the same house, was also bitten by a snake," Singh said.

    "Pandey was rushed to a hospital, where his condition remains critical," the official added.

    How not to mess with cobras: A Karnataka man gets bitten by snake as stunt goes wrong [Viral Video]How not to mess with cobras: A Karnataka man gets bitten by snake as stunt goes wrong [Viral Video]

    Both Govind Mishara and Pandey had come to the village from Ludhiana to attend the last rites of Arvind Mishra, the police said.

    Senior medical and administrative officials visited the village on Thursday. Local MLA Kailash Nath Shukla met with the grieving family and assured them of help.

    Shukla asked local officials to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

    Comments

    More SNAKE News  

    Read more about:

    snake uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 0:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X