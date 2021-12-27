Snake bit me thrice, hospitalised for 6 hours: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan to fans: Say no to piracy, watch 'Radhe' on right platform

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Dec 27: Salman Khan, who was discharged from hospital on Sunday following a snake bite, said that the reptile bit him thrice and he was hospitalised for six hours.

Narrating the incident, the Bollywood superstar said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice." As per the earlier reports, it was a non-venomous snake, but Salman Khan stated it was "a kind of poisonous snake."

"It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now," he added.

Salman Khan was bitten by the snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district, on Saturday night. He was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai at 3 am.

Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday. Khan had celebrated his birthday in Panvel with his whole family last year as well.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, which aired yesterday (December 25), he even cut his birthday cake with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who graced the show to promote their upcoming film RRR.

Kak, who has worked with Khan in films like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "God Tussi Great Ho", shared a health update of the actor on Instagram later in the evening.

"Birthday tomorrow, all good and cheerful, happy and absolutely healthy today. Happy to be surrounded by family. I call him Khuda ki 'Naimat'. All our blessings for a happy, healthy, long and meaningful life ahead," Kak wrote alongside a selfie with Khan.