Cong leaders pressurising ED because their corruption has been exposed: Smriti Irani

'Daughter targeted because of my vocal stand on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi': Smriti Irani on Goa bar row

Smriti Irani slams Cong MP AR Chowdhury over his alleged indecent remark against Prez Murmu

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 28: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his alleged indecent remark against newly-elected President of India Draupadi Murmu.

Accusing the Congress of attacking Murmu ever since she was nominated for the President by the NDA, Irani said that Murmu was targeted maliciously by the grand old party and it has not stopped ever after the election is over.

Criticising Chowdhury, she said, "He knew that to demean President in such fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country. Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts." She also demanded the party's apology in Parliament and on the streets of India over the remark.

Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders

The Congress MP is accused of making 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu in an alleged video clip.

"AR Chowdhury addressed Pres Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' knowing that this humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," the BJP minister added.

Several BJP MPs in Parliament protested against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and demanded an apology from him.

Draupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

TMC insulted Goddess Kali, now disrespects national emblem: Smriti Irani

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:00 [IST]