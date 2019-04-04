  • search
    Smriti Irani says Rahul's nomination from Wayanad is an insult to Amethi

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Union Minister of Textiles and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Thursday (April 4) attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad, saying he has done no work for Amethi in five years and his nomination from Wayanad is an insult to Amethi.

    Speaking to media, Irani said,''"Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult to Amethi and people here will not tolerate this."

    Union Minister of Textiles and BJP leader Smriti Irani and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. File Photo.

    She also said that every BJP worker is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. "I am grateful to the top leadership for giving me an opportunity to serve the people on Amethi, Smriti Irani said.

    Congress fails to highlight a promise having more potential than NYAY

    Earlier in the day, following the footsteps of grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi of choosing a seat in South, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Thursday filed his nomination for Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad district. Accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul began a roadshow in Wayanad after filing his papers.

    This is the second seat he is contesting the election from. He will also contest the election from his party bastion -- Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

