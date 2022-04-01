Smriti Irani's 'lady member address to MP sparks debate in Lok Sabha

Parents of more than 600 children died due to COVID-19 from April to May 28: Government

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Apr 01: Union Minister Smriti Irani today wondered why a woman member of Parliament cannot be addressed as a lady.

Her remarks came after Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Sougata Ray of Trinamool Congress objected to Irani referring to Geetha Viswanath Vanga of the YSRCP as a lady member during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

They said the minister should have addressed her as an "honourable member", to which Ms Irani said whatever she said was not unparliamentary and referring to a woman member as a lady was not wrong.

"I have taken no disrespect to her presence in the House," Irani said.

The BJD's Anubhav Mohanty stood up in support of Irani, saying she has not used any unparliamentary or derogatory or incorrect word.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 21:19 [IST]