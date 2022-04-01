YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Smriti Irani's 'lady member address to MP sparks debate in Lok Sabha

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Union Minister Smriti Irani today wondered why a woman member of Parliament cannot be addressed as a lady.

    Smriti Irani

    Her remarks came after Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Sougata Ray of Trinamool Congress objected to Irani referring to Geetha Viswanath Vanga of the YSRCP as a lady member during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

    They said the minister should have addressed her as an "honourable member", to which Ms Irani said whatever she said was not unparliamentary and referring to a woman member as a lady was not wrong.

    "I have taken no disrespect to her presence in the House," Irani said.

    The BJD's Anubhav Mohanty stood up in support of Irani, saying she has not used any unparliamentary or derogatory or incorrect word.

    More SMRITI IRANI News  

    Read more about:

    smriti irani

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 21:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X