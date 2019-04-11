Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: After performing a pooja with her husband Zubin Irani, Smriti Irani fileD nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency. She is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, she held a four-kilometre roadshow, cheered by supporters.

Irani earlier left the guest house at Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi, along with her husband Zubin Irani.

Irani was to file her nomination on April 17, but due to a holiday on that day (Mahaveer Jayanti), she changed the date.

Amethi figures in the fifth phase of the seven-phased general elections, and voting there will be held on May 6.

Irani faces a poll battle with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.