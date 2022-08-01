Smriti Irani, daughter not owners of Goa restaurant: Delhi HC observes

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 01: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter Zoish are not the owners of the bar and restaurant in Goa as no license was ever issued in their favour.

The court has observed that considering the documents on record it is clearly seen that there was no license ever issued in favour of the plaintiff or her daughter while directed Congress leaders to take down their contents from social media related to Goa Bar issue.

Last week, the Delhi High Court ordered three Congress leaders to delete, within 24 hours, their tweets, videos and retweets accusing Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter of running an illegal bar in Goa.

Hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Irani against the three Congress leaders, the HC said that slanderous and libellous allegations have been made against the Union Minister and her daughter without verifying the actual fact "with malicious intent, only to garner the highest amount of viewership thereby intentionally subjecting the plaintiff to a great public ridicule".

The court also said that Twitter should remove the tweets if the Congress leaders failed to do.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has filed a civil defamation seeking permanent and mandatory injunction along with damages of over 2 crores rupees and stated that congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza conspired with other unknown individuals to launch a series of scathing and belligerent personal remarks to malign and defame a young child of the plaintiff who even not lives in the country.