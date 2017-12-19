Smriti Irani to be BJP's CM candidate in Gujarat? Here’s what she had to say

Smriti Irani could be named as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat | Oneindia News

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday strongly denied that she is in the race for Gujarat CM.

If there is a 'gali' ka election, you will hear my name. I am one of those fortunate ones who just make a name without making an attempt, whatsoever. I think that is just wishful thinking on someone's behalf, she said.

"I think the party president has spoken on it, the parliamentary board decides it. I am definitely not in contention," she told India Today.

On Monday, reports were rife that the Bharatiya Janata Party is reportedly considering Union Textiles and Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani's name for the post of Gujarat Chief Minister.

According to a report in India Today, the central leadership is keen on appointing a CM who has a strong public appeal and can fulfill the promises made to the electorate.

According to the report, what makes Irani a close contender for the post are her strong leadership qualities, a command over Gujarati and English and the proximity to the central leadership.

After winning the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has deputed leaders to name chief ministers for both states.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey were appointed as observers for Gujarat. While Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be party's observers for Himachal Pradesh.

OneIndia News