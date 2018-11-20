  • search

Smoking allowed only in ‘standing rooms’: Karnataka Govt to bars, pubs

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 20: The Karnataka government directed bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels to have only 'standing rooms' for smoking. Karnataka's Urban Development and Housing Minister, UT Khader, warned that any violations will result in cancellation of their licenses under the Karnataka Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Health of Non-Smokers Act 2001.

    Smoking allowed only in ‘standing rooms’: Karnataka Govt to bars, pubs
    Representational Image

    As per the circular, the government said establishments can earmark a smoking zone after taking due permission, but cannot provide furniture, seating arrangements or curtains as per the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA). Also, non-smokers and under 18 individuals should be prohibited from entering these areas.

    Also Read | Mysore engineers furious over proposed Cauvery tower, Disneyland

    This move attempts to protect non-smokers from the dangers of passive smoking.

    Smoking will be allowed in the designated smoking areas only after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civic body concerned that will check whether the eatery has a seating capacity above 30.

    Read more about:

    karnataka smoking karnataka government tobacco product

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue