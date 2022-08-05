Slush money to hawala: Pakistan’s tactics to keep the Valley under boil

Who is Charlie Peng, the alleged mastermind of the Chinese hawala racket in India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pakistan has been pumping in slush money to agents in Jammu and Kashmir for further distribution among terror groups to fuel mass violence.

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Pakistan terror factories are on overdrive mode as India is about to mark the 75th year of independence. While social media handles are abuzz with misinformation about India, there is also slush money being pumped into Jammu and Kashmir to fund terror groups.

Earlier this week, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir which unearthed a nexus of terrorists and their local support said that Pakistan has been pumping in slush money to their agents in Jammu and Kashmir for further distribution among terror groups to fuel mass violence.

Dirty money from Pakistan has reached the accused persons. The transfer of money has been layered to prevent backward tracing of its origin. The whitewashing of the Pakistan money has taken place through exploitation of loopholes in the international Bitcoin trade, the probe also revealed.

In the case being probed by the SIA, seven persons have been arrested and the Pakistan-based mastermind has been identified.

Pakistan's desperation to keep the Valley on the boil comes despite the fact that its economy is dead and the heat it is facing from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Pakistan has resorted to various tactics to fund terror in India. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing several cases relating to terror funding found in the Zahoor Watali case that money was being received from Pakistan through hawala channels. Watali at the behest of Pakistan had floated many shell companies to disguise foreign remittances for the further transfer to separatist leaders, terrorists and stone pelters in the Valley.

The funds were used to fuel unrest in the Valley and also target civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Separatist and terrorist Yasin Malik during his interrogation revealed that the Joint Resistance Leadership and the Hurriyat Conference Gilani Group collected funds from the business community as well as certain other sources to ensure an economic shutdown in the Valley owing to violent protests.

Masarat Alam the poster boy of the stone pelters revealed that Pakistan based agents route funds through hawala operations. The funds are transferred to separatist leaders who in turn distribute it to troublemakers and terrorists.