YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SJF threat real, but MEA letter on Khalistani elements fake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 14: A letter has been shared on the social media regarding a warning by the Ministry of External Affairs. It says that the MEA has warned against anti-India activities and propaganda of Khalistan extremists around the people.

    SJF threat real, but MEA letter on Khalistani elements fake
    Representational Image

    However officials have said that the same is fake. It states that the letter was issued on November 8 and was shared on social media platforms. Officials confirmed that the letter was never issued by the MEA.

    However Intelligence agencies had asked the authorities to to remain on high alert after it was said that the Sikhs for Justice can gherao the Parliament. The SJF had released a video appealing to the farmers to gherao Parliament and hoist the Khalistan flag during the Winter Session of Parliament.

    Earlier Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of the pro-Khalistan, SJF said, 26 January is coming and on the Red Fort there is an Indian Flag. Remove the Tricolour on January 26 and replace it with a Khalistan flag.

    Pannu also tried to liken the farmer protests to the Sikh riots. While instigating the Sikhs to pick up weapons and fight, the SJF chief also promised to give foreign citizenship to the protesters. The law is with you and if the Indian government points a finger at you then you and your families will be brought to foreign countries under the laws of the United Nations, Pannu the head of the terrorist organisation also said.

    The SJF has been trying to instigating the Sikhs for long to back the Khalistan movement. In October the National Investigation Agency conducted searches in six locations in Punjab after a Khalistan flag was hoisted by the SJF cadres on the eve of Independence Day. They cut the rope of the rope of Indian Flag hoisted near the main gate. They also dragged the Indian National Flag with the rope, the NIA said.

    More SIKHS FOR JUSTICE News  

    Read more about:

    sikhs for justice khalistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X