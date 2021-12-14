SJF threat real, but MEA letter on Khalistani elements fake

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: A letter has been shared on the social media regarding a warning by the Ministry of External Affairs. It says that the MEA has warned against anti-India activities and propaganda of Khalistan extremists around the people.

However officials have said that the same is fake. It states that the letter was issued on November 8 and was shared on social media platforms. Officials confirmed that the letter was never issued by the MEA.

However Intelligence agencies had asked the authorities to to remain on high alert after it was said that the Sikhs for Justice can gherao the Parliament. The SJF had released a video appealing to the farmers to gherao Parliament and hoist the Khalistan flag during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Earlier Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of the pro-Khalistan, SJF said, 26 January is coming and on the Red Fort there is an Indian Flag. Remove the Tricolour on January 26 and replace it with a Khalistan flag.

Pannu also tried to liken the farmer protests to the Sikh riots. While instigating the Sikhs to pick up weapons and fight, the SJF chief also promised to give foreign citizenship to the protesters. The law is with you and if the Indian government points a finger at you then you and your families will be brought to foreign countries under the laws of the United Nations, Pannu the head of the terrorist organisation also said.

The SJF has been trying to instigating the Sikhs for long to back the Khalistan movement. In October the National Investigation Agency conducted searches in six locations in Punjab after a Khalistan flag was hoisted by the SJF cadres on the eve of Independence Day. They cut the rope of the rope of Indian Flag hoisted near the main gate. They also dragged the Indian National Flag with the rope, the NIA said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:00 [IST]