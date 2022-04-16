A land-lord farmer protest and how SJF used it to disrupt national unity

Is Sikhs for Justice funding the farmer protest? NIA team in Canada to dig deeper

SJF runs sustained campaign against Centre: Why the ban on apps linked to it is welcome

SJF calls for hoisting Khalistan flags in Haryana

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The banned outfit Sikhs for Justice has called for the merger of Haryana and Punjab.

Its proscribed chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said that soon Haryana will be in the hands of the Khalistan's.

Once he posted the video, it went viral on the social media. Penny threatened that Haryana will soon become part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. He also said that in order to achieve this goal, Khalistan flags will be hoisted atop offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon and Ambala on April 29.

Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij that he has taken serious note of the matter and order the state police chief to take appropriate action in this regard.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:21 [IST]