SJF calls for hoisting Khalistan flags in Haryana
India
New Delhi, Apr 16: The banned outfit Sikhs for Justice has called for the merger of Haryana and Punjab.
Its proscribed chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said that soon Haryana will be in the hands of the Khalistan's.
Once he posted the video, it went viral on the social media. Penny threatened that Haryana will soon become part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. He also said that in order to achieve this goal, Khalistan flags will be hoisted atop offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon and Ambala on April 29.
Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij that he has taken serious note of the matter and order the state police chief to take appropriate action in this regard.
Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:21 [IST]