Six of family found dead in Telangana, police suspects suicide

Hyderabad, September 18: Six members of a family, including two children, allegedly committed suicide at their house in Suryapet town of Telangana on Monday, the police said. The family was reportedly facing a serious financial problem.

Four adult members among the deceased apparently administered a pesticide to the two children, aged four and two years, last night and consumed it themselves, the preliminary probe suggested.

The deceased were identified as Kasturi Janardhan, his wife K Chandrakala (both in mid-50s), their daughter-in-law K Prabhatha (in her 30s), her two children, and one of Janardhan's sons, K Ashok (26).

Suresh, the couple's elder son and Prabhatha's husband, were missing, said inspector Y Mugalaiah.

The incident came to light this morning. The bodies of the deceased were found lying in the same room in the house.

"As per the preliminary information, Suresh had borrowed money from several people and the family was facing a serious financial trouble because of this," the police officer told PTI over phone.

The police officer further said that a probe into the alleged suicide case is underway.

PTI