    Six months after scrapping special status, union ministers to visit J&K next week

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Nearly six months after the centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and abrogated Article 370, a group of central ministers is expected to visit the UT of J&K to review the ground situation

    Representational Image

    "The ministers will make people aware of the "positive impact" of abrogation of Article 370, which granted the state its special status, and share "development initiatives taken by the government" with them," news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

    According to reports, minister of state for home, G Kishen Reddy, law and justice minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju, minister for women and child development Smriti Irani, Mos Finance, Anurag Thakur, culture minister Prahlad Joshi and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal are like to be part of the delegation.

    It may be recalled that the government had recently facilitated a two-day visit to J&K by a team of 15 envoys, including US ambassador Kenneth Juster.

    Mobile internet services and broadband services have been partially restored on Wednesday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, after the administration's home department allowed so for white-listed websites and institutions dealing with essential services.

    The order will be effective from January 15 and will remain in force for 7 days, unless modified earlier. However, the order said there will be complete restriction on social media applications that may facilitate 'peer to peer communication'.

    The J&K administration had allowed 2G mobile connectivity in five districts of Jammu region and partially restore broadband internet facilities in Kashmir Valley.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 19:14 [IST]
