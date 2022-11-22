Six killed in disputed area along Assam-Meghalaya border; Internet suspended in 7 districts for 48 hours

Two war memorials to come up in Assam and what you should know about Lachit Barphukan

Shillong, Nov 22: Following the firing incident in Mukroh village of Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district where six persons were killed, the state government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours.

The internet has been suspended in districts including West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills & South West Khasi Hills.

At a press conference, the Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in the incident. "The injured have been rushed to hospital and an inquest is being conducted. An FIR has been registered by Meghalaya police," the Chief Minister Sangma said.

The Meghalaya CM added that a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. ''I have spoken to Assam CM on the incident and he has assured cooperation,'' he said.

According to reports, six people were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber, after it tried to flee. As the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured a tyre. The driver, a handyman and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape.

The truck was intercepted on the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team at around 3am, Assam's West Karbi Anglong District Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali told PTI.

As police reached there, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with 'dao's (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot at around 5 am, the officer said.

Ali said that the villagers, armed with weapons, were demanding that the police release those in the truck. He told PTI that the police opened fire to bring the situation under control.

Ali added that Assam Forest Guard official Bidyasing Lekhte was killed in the incident. However, it is not clear how the official was killed.

