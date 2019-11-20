  • search
    Situation normal in Kashmir, internet to be restored soon: Amit Shah

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the situation is "fully normal" in Jammu and Kashmir, which have remained suspended since abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

    Presenting the status report on Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, Shah said: "As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken."

    Defending the move, Shah told Parliament that not a single person has died due to police firing in the valley, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

    Giving more examples on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said "All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded," said the Union Home Minister.

    "Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and rice is adequate. 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open," he added.

