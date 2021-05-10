YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    west bengal government governor west bengal

    Situation in Bengal grim, worrisome: Governor

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 10: West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar said that the ground situation in Bengal has been masked and the elected government will soon have to address the reality.

    He was commenting on the post poll violence in the state. "Post poll, we are in a deep crisis in the state.

    Situation in Bengal grim, worrisome: Governor

    The retributive violence and acts of arson, loot now have graduated to intimidation and extortion. This is worrisome," ANI quoted Dhankar as saying.

    Post-poll violence in West Bengal: Indian-American diaspora hold rallies Post-poll violence in West Bengal: Indian-American diaspora hold rallies

    "All is well, there's no violence but the ground situation is otherwise. I expect state government to engage in soul searching, address grim ground reality and book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric," Dhankar also said.

    "If your vote becomes a cause of your death or property destruction, if it leads to arson, then that signals the end of democracy," he also said.

    "As part of my constitutional duty, I've decided to visit affected parts in state and asked the government to make arrangements. Unfortunately, their response hasn't been very responsive," he told ANI.

    I'll go ahead with my schedule and make arrangements for my visit in the coming days, he also said.

    MORE west bengal government NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X