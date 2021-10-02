Agree with EAM: Beijing should not view ties with India through lens of third country says China

Situation at LAC under control, ready for any eventuality: Army chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Army chief General MM Naravane said Saturday that China has built substantial infrastructure on the other side of the Line of Actual Control but assured that the Indian forces were ready for any eventuality.

Chinese have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh & Northern front right up to our Eastern command. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us," Naravane told ANI, in an exclusive interview.

"We are regularly monitoring all their movements. Based on inputs we get, we are also carrying out matching developments both in infrastructure as well in terms of troops that are needed to counter any threat. At the moment, we're quite well poised to meet any eventuality," he added.

Naravane on Friday visited several forward in eastern Ladakh and carried out a comprehensive review of India''s operational preparedness in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

On Thursday, India hit out at China for attempting to blame it for the border row and asserted that the "provocative" behaviour and "unilateral" attempts by the Chinese military to alter the status quo along the LAC in the region seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area last month.

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.