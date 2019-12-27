SITs to be set up to probe anti CAB violence in UP

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 27: The UP police has been directed to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the violence that broke out during the protests against the newly amended citizenship law.

    The order issued by the Director General of Police, O P Singh said that all district police chiefs may depute an officer of the ASP rank to supervise the investigation. In all the SITs would be constituted in seven districts.

    On Thursday, the UP police released a video of the violence in Meerut where one of the protesters is seen brandishing a gun.

    In one of the videos, a masked man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun. 16 persons died across the state in the clashes that erupted during the protests against the citizenship law.

    The video shows that it was the police that was attacked by the mob. At least 288 police personnel were injured in the violence. Many of them had wounds caused due to the non bore bullets. This ammunition is not used by the police.

    The police have recovered 500 cartridges of the non-prohibited bore from the place where the violence broke out.

    Even in Mangaluru, the police released footage that clearly indicates that the violence was staged. The footage showed how stones were brought to the venue and then pelted at the police.

    Police sources tell Oneindia that the violence was not spontaneous in nature and was entirely stage managed. We are probing various angles, the money flow and the deliberate spread of misinformation that led to the violence, the source also added.

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 8:57 [IST]
