  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sitharaman meets Manmohan Singh ahead of her first budget

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi, days ahead of the budget. It will be her first Budget after taking charge as a Finance Minister.

    Sitharaman meets Manmohan Singh ahead of her first budget
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at the latters residence in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Singh would not be present in the Rajya Sabha for the first time since his first election from Assam in 1991 as he could not make up to the Parliament' upper House due to Congress' poor strength in the state Assembly.

    Budget 2019: In Sitharaman's 5-year road map, is there any hope for tax exemption limit hike?

    The Congress party could not get him re-elected from Assam as it has only 25 MLAs as against 43 first-preference votes needed.

    Singh led the upper House for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 and acted as the Leader of the Opposition for six years. Singh was last elected to the House in 2013.

    Singh was the finance minister from 1991 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government. He was also the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985, and the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 1985 to 1987. Singh is recognised for the economic reforms he announced in 1991.

    On July 5, the BJP-led NDA government will unveil the Union budget for financial year ending March 2020. On February 1, PM Modi had presented the interim budget.

    More BUDGET 2019 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 nirmala sitharaman manmohan singh rajya sabha

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue