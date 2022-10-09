YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sitharaman buys vegetables, interacts with vendors at Chennai's Mylapore market | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 08: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took time off to visit a local market in Chennai and purchased vegetables.

    Sitharaman buys vegetables, interacts with vendors at Chennais Mylapore market | VIDEO
    During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents and also bought kitchen items.

    During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents and also bought kitchen items.

    ''During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables'' a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said.

    KCR changed his party's name to BRS on advice of tantriks: SitharamanKCR changed his party's name to BRS on advice of tantriks: Sitharaman

    She also inaugurated 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam, Ambattur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

    Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

    Comments

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News  

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman viral news

    Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 0:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X