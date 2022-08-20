Sisodia raided, LG’s action on IAS officials: Ten points

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered the transfer of 12 IAS officers last evening following the raids on Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption in liquor policy case.

Not afraid: Manish Sisodia after 14-hour CBI raid

The bureaucratic reshuffle comes after the raids on Sisodia who also handled the excise department. Sisodia is the main accused among the 15 names in the CBI's FIR. The offences listed are corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of documents. 31 other locations were also searched by the CBI across seven states. Following the raids, Sisodia said that his computer and phone were seized. Licences were handed over to private players following the launch of the policy in November. The policy was withdrawn on July 30 after a probe was initiated first by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. The CBI said that Sisodia introduced the policy on who would be allowed to sell liquor in Delhi and the same was announced without the permission of the 1 Lieutenant Governor, who is the centre's representative in Delhi. A company managed by an associate of Sisodia was paid Rs 1 crore the CBI alleged. The liquor companies and middlemen were actively involved in the irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise police, the CBI also said. The LG had recommended the CBI probe last month following a report from the Chief Secretary who alleged irregularities in the new policy. The LG accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of bring in the new policy with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits. The AAP has however denied any wrongdoing