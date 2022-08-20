India
    BJP calls Kejriwal 'kingpin' in liquor scam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 20: BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur describing him as the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" in the capital.

    Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked". Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as "Money Shh", alleging that alleges he makes money and maintains silence.

    Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Kejriwal is kingpin: BJP hits back at AAP

    Thakur was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari.

    Will be arrested soon says Sisodia: 10 Points Will be arrested soon says Sisodia: 10 Points

    The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia arvind kejriwal anurag thakur accused bjp aap delhi politics

