Singhu lynching incident: A new viral video under scanner

Chandigarh, Oct 21: A purported video of Singhu lynching incident is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police.

"This video was circulating yesterday and we are working towards verifying the veracity of this clip in which the victim is heard telling the mob surrounding him that he was given Rs 30,000 by someone but for what purpose is not clear," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Mayank Gupta is quoted as saying by the PTI on Thursday.

"Whether he is saying this under duress is also not clear," added Gupta who is heading one of the two SITs former by the Haryana Police to probe the incident.

In the latest clip, the victim is heard sharing the phone number of a person with the mob.

The government has formed SIT to investigate the viral video while another SIT is separately constituted to probe the entire case.

"On the basis of various videos which were circulating, we have identified more people for their involvement in the incident. Further investigations are on," Gupta said.

35-year-old man Lakhbir Singh was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundl on 15 Octoberi. In a viral video clip, some Nihangs were seen standing as the man lay on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped-off left hand lying next to him.

The Nihangs were heard in the clip saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the gruesome killing. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 18:22 [IST]