Singer Shreya Ghoshal slams Singapore airlines for not allowing her to carry musical instrument

New Delhi, May 16: Singer Shreya Ghoshal slammed Singapore airlines for not allowing her to carry a musical instrument with her on the flight.

Taking to Twitter, Shreya said,''I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.''

I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 15, 2019

The airline apologised and wrote back, "Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.''

Shreya got immense support from her fans, who sent comforting messages and tried to cheer her up.

The last time Shreya made headlines was when she engaged in a funny Twitter banter with comedian Kapil Sharma.

Shreya Ghoshal is a singer who is constantly on the move due to her movie, Television and radio commitments. She also performs at music tours and her recent most memorable song was 'Ghoomar' from Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat. The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released last year. The singer has also made a mark in the music industry with songs like like Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, Teri Meri from Bodyguard and many others.