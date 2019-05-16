  • search
    Singer Shreya Ghoshal slams Singapore airlines for not allowing her to carry musical instrument

    New Delhi, May 16: Singer Shreya Ghoshal slammed Singapore airlines for not allowing her to carry a musical instrument with her on the flight.

    Singer Shreya Ghoshal

    Taking to Twitter, Shreya said,''I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.''

    The airline apologised and wrote back, "Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.''

    Shreya got immense support from her fans, who sent comforting messages and tried to cheer her up.

    No Indian flights over Pakistan until May 30

    The last time Shreya made headlines was when she engaged in a funny Twitter banter with comedian Kapil Sharma.

    Shreya Ghoshal is a singer who is constantly on the move due to her movie, Television and radio commitments. She also performs at music tours and her recent most memorable song was 'Ghoomar' from Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat. The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released last year. The singer has also made a mark in the music industry with songs like like Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, Teri Meri from Bodyguard and many others.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
