Singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80 in Delhi, PM Modi pays tribute
India
New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing.
Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.
In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.