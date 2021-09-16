Singer Massab Shoukat Shares His Excitement Over The Release Of Songs Under Rated, Next Step & Galtiyan

Anuj Cariappa

Massab Shoukat, a well-known and young artist, is basking in the appreciation that always keeps coming his way for his incredible work. With his tremendous work, the skilled vocalist has been capturing people's hearts. Massab has proven to the world that even if you start your journey from scratch, talent, originality, and determination will always take a person a long way in their career.

Under Rated, Next Step, and Galtiyan are three new songs by singer Massab Shoukat that are out already. All three songs were written and sung by the singer, while the music was composed by Sahil Chika. The team has worked together on multiple occasions and has produced some excellent tunes. Massab has always been passionate about music. He has been listening to many genres of music since he was a child. The artist's family has always believed in him and supported him to achieve his ambitions. Massab credits his accomplishments to his parents and their belief in him.

The singer expresses his excitement as his songs are now out to the world. Massab Shoukat says, "This year, I'm highly inspired to deliver some great tunes. During the lockdown, I spent time with Sahil writing and practising tunes, and we collaborated on a few compositions. We're both excited as the songs are now out. I hope people enjoy all of my new songs as much as they have praised my previous work."

Massab claims that if he continues focused on his goals, he may one day receive the same amount of adoration as his favourite musicians, such as Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and others. He also intends to collaborate with several well-known music composers in the industry. Massab has a lot of goals and dreams as an artist. This upbeat attitude has aided him in becoming the greatest in his field. He claims that he will continue to create new music for his listeners to enjoy in the coming years.