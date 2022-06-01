Singer Harrdy Sandhu Says, “It Has Been A Delight To Work With Boss Music Productions And Nav Sidhu

New Delhi, June 1: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other ministers have expressed their condolence over the passing away of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. Also, celebrities from Bollywood and the South have mourned the untimely demise of the singer who passed away at the age of 53 on Tuesday.

KK performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. "KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

As a playback singer, he has recorded popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. PTI SCH SOM SOM

Check out the condolence message of politicians and celebrities:

Narendra Modi: Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Amit Shah: KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti

Vice President of India: Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!

Swastika Mukherjee: KK passed away. Can't believe what I just heard.

Akshay Kumar: Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻

Vishal Dadlani: The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!

Karan Johar: Heartbreaking news! too young too talented and an incredible loss to the entertainment world! RIP KK

Harris Jayaraj: My "Uyirin Uyire" passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song "Konji Konji". I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends. @jdjeryofficial @thinkmusicindia @SonyMusicSouth

ARMAAN MALIK: Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal.

Baba Sehgal: The voice I loved the most and my extraordinarily talented colleague KK is no more. Absolute shocker. RIP my friend 🙏

Anu Malik: Shattered beyond words! Gone too soon brother! 😢🙏 There never was anyone like you and there never will be! 🌟

Riteish Deshmukh: KK no more !!! I am failing to make sense of people leaving the world at such young age. Deeply saddened- he was a great guy and fabulous singer- huge loss to the music world - Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. 🙏🏽 Om Shanti.

