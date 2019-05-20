  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai, all paasengers safe

    By
    |

    Channai, May 20: A Singapore bound flight made an emergency landing in Chennai Airport this morning after pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo, said reports.

    Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight TR 567 flying from Trichy (Tamil Nadu) made an emergency landing at Chennai airport, reported ANI.

    Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai, all paasengers safe
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The incident took place around 3:40 am.

    Air Asia flight faces hydraulic failure, lands safely in Delhi

    All the 161 people onboard, passengers and crew, are safe. As per latest reports, the flight is grounded at Chennai airport. t is expected to fly back to Singapore this evening.

    On May 8, a Singapore Airlines plane, carrying 228 people, had made an emergency landing at the airport in the national capital after suffering a glitch with its nose wheel. A full emergency was declared for SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board and the plane landed safely.

    On May 13, an emergency was declared for a Hyderabad-Delhi Air Asia flight on Monday after it reportedly faced a hydraulic failure. There were 174 passengers onboard.

    Chennai Central Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    AIADMK 50%
    DMK 50%
    AIADMK won 1 time and DMK won 1 time since 2009 elections
    + More Details

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    emergency landing chennai airport chennai

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue