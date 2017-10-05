Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya main entrance examination 2017 results declared on biharboard.ac.in

The Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya main entrance examination 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

BSEB organised the mains exam for admission to Classes 6, 7and 9 at Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya on August 13, 2017. Now, the candidates may access the results for the Simultala awasiya vidyalaya entrance test result 2017 which available for download at the official website. The results are available on www.biharboard.ac.in.

How to check Simultala Awasiya Vidhalaya Main Entrance Examination 2017 Result:

Go to www.biharboard.ac.in .

. Click on the results link from the home page, "SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDHALAYA MAIN ENTRANCE EXAMINATION 2017 RESULT"

Enter your roll number

Submit

Download your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News