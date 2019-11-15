Sikkim State Lotteries Diwali Bumper: Small Businessman from WB wins first prize of Rs 5 Crore

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Gantgtok, Nov 15: A small businessman from West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur won Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Diwali Bumper's first prize of Rs. 5 crore. In the draw held on November 2, 2019, ticket no. L14396 was announced as the winner of first prize.

Sujen Sarkar, a resident of Jharbari village in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, had ticket no. L14396. He deposited the prize winning ticket to the authorities of Sikkim State Lotteries in Gangtok.

Sarkar has also submitted an affidavit to the Government of Sikkim informing that he won the 1st prize of Rs. 5 Crores in Dear Diwali Bumper.

Sarkar said that he is a small businessman who needed funds to grow his business. He will invest the prize money in his business and will also use it to take care of his family.

Uttam Sha, Partner of Future Tradesolution LLP, met the prize winner and greeted him.