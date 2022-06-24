YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sikkim: School teacher found dead with injury marks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gangtok, Jun 24: A 50-year-old school teacher was found dead at Sardong in West Sikkim district with injury marks, police said on Friday.

    Sikkim: School teacher found dead with injury marks

    The deceased was identified as Gajurman Gurung a teacher of Sardong Government Secondary School. Police arrested two women on the charge of murdering Gurung after a case was lodged in connection with the death of Gurung on Thursday.

    According to police, Gurung and the two women were returning home in an inebriated state on Wednesday when a brawl started. The two women assaulted Gurung with stones and he died on the spot.

    PTI

    Comments

    More SIKKIM News  

    Read more about:

    sikkim teacher dead

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X