Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang diagnosed with typhoid

Gangtok, Sep 10: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said he has been diagnosed with typhoid.

Tamang was convalescing at his residence and a team of doctors from the STNM Hospital was monitoring his health, a senior leader of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) said.

"I would like to inform all my dear people of Sikkim that I have been diagnosed with typhoid," the chief minister said in a social media post.

Tamang said he was enthusiastically looking forward to being part of the Indra Jatra celebrations, but was unable to do so owing to his health condition.

Gorkhaland crisis: Tamang accuses Gurung of misleading people

He also cancelled his visit to Rabong in South Sikkim to attend the Pang Lhabsol celebrations and the public meeting scheduled on Sunday.

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 14:17 [IST]