Sikhs For Justice case: NIA to examine role of many including UK based TV journalist

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The National Investigation Agency has asked several persons including a farmer union leader and a television journalist to appear before it for questioning in connection with the Sikhs For Justice case.

On Saturday, the NIA summoned Baldev Singh Sirsa, the president of the Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society, one of the unions taking part in the talks with the government over the new farm laws for questioning.

The NIA will also question a UK based television journalist working for KTV for questioning. The journalist, Jasveer Singh Muktsar will be questioned on January 18.

Nobeljit Singh, a clothes shop owner from Hoshiarpur, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have also been summoned by the NIA for questioning.

The NIA summons is in connection with a case registered against a leader of the proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SJF). Sirsa has been summoned as a witness in the case.

The NIA has asked Sirsa to appear at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi on January 17 at 11 am.

The case was registered against SJF chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for an alleged conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and also to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the government of India.

An NIA source tells OneIndia that they are probing the source of funds to several NGOs in India that were allegedly provided by the SJF. The NIA has prepared a list of such NGOs which have been allegedly receiving funds from pro-Khalistan outfits.

Sirsa is among the several persons who have been issued summons for the purpose of answer questions in the case relating to Pannu.

In its FIR, the NIA had accused Sikhs For Justice and other Khalistan outfits of entering into a conspiracy. Huge funds are being collected abroad for the on-ground propaganda against the government of India. The funds also being used to stage demonstrations outside the Indian missions at UK, Canada and USA.

The funds that were collected are being sent through NGOs to pro-Khalistan elements based in India to undertake acts of terror and create fear in the minds of the people, the NIA's FIR also said.

The SJF leadership has planned large scale disruptive activities aimed at damaging government and private property. They also plan on disrupting supplies and services, the NIA said.

Further the SJF was also accused of incessant social media campaign aimed at radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth to agitate and undertake acts of terror for the creation of a separate Khalistan.