    Sikh girl to converted to Islam in Pakistan: Memorandum submitted to PM Modi

    By PTI
    Bahraich, Sep 1: Upset over alleged abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl to Islam in Pakistan, members of the Sikh community here have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to raise the issue before the UN.

    "The Sikhs are forcefully converted to Islam, and most of the victims of forceful conversion are women," senior office-bearer of the Gurudwara Committee Bhupendra Singh Walia said in the memorandum.

    "On one hand, there is joy in the world on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, while on the other hand, a Sikh girl is abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan," Walia said. The memorandum addressed to the prime minister was sent through the district magistrate on Saturday, he said.

    "In the memorandum, we urged the prime minister to take up the issue before the United Nations," Walia added.

    PTI

