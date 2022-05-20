Sentenced for a year, Sidhu asks SC for more time to surrender

Will submit to the majesty of law says Sidhu after being slapped 1 year jail term by SC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu would seek time from the Supreme Court to surrender in the 1988 road rage case.

On Thursday, Sidhu was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court. He will request the SC for a few weeks time to surrender. Sidhu said that he needs some time to organise his medical issues.

Sidhu's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi was asked by the court to request Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana to set up a special bench to hear the matter today.

Soon after the Supreme Court imposed a one-year jail term on him in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday he "will submit to the majesty of law."

Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against inflation.

"Will submit to the majesty of law...," he said in a tweet.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul on Thursday allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

"...we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record...therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year...," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.