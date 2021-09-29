Party is supreme: Punjab CM Channi on Sidhu's resignation

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 29: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that whatever Navjot Sidhu felt wrong could have been sorted out and the matter could be resolved now.

Addressing the reporters, Channi said "nothing has been done intentionally. If anybody has objection on any appointment, then i am not rigid on that... I don't have ego tussles... I told him party is supreme, let's talk.

"Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had called him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and told him that the party is supreme... I have spoken to him on phone and told him let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," he added.

While Sidhu was elevated to the post of Congress chief, the party also ensured that Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of the state.

The Congress leadership felt that it had sorted out the problems in Punjab and even chose Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of the state. However trouble began following the changes in the Cabinet.

Reports suggest that Siddhu was upset with the CM and when he was not consulted and ignored on certain decisions, he decided to resign. This resulted in an I told you so tweet by Captain Singh. The former CM himself is deciding on whether to dump the Congress or not.

Sidhu was seen to be close to Channi and it was expected that he would be consulted on all decisions in the government. Another possible for the resignation is the decision to assign a key ministry to Siddhu's rival S S Randhawa.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Siddhu had posted on his social media account.