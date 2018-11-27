Sidhu’s moves to harm not only Punjab, the Congress but also India’s fight against terrorism

New Delhi, Nov 27: Minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh government of Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu has reached Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor to be done by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan but he failed to make it to the stone laying ceremony at Dera Baba Nanak despite being present there.

Sidhu watched Gurudwara Kartarpur Saheb from the telescope from Dera Baba Nanak but did not participate in the programme.

Political circle in India is abuzz with talks about Sidhu not participating in the stone laying despite claiming all credits for the opening of this corridor. Punjab chief minister Capt Amrinder Singh refused to go to Pakistan to attend the same programme by saying in no uncertain terms that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are killing Indian soldiers and people so there is no point for him attending it. So has been the case with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj politely refusing to visit Pakistan, however, Indian stand is clear on Pakistan.

Despite controversy had erupted on Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa but he defended his decision by saying that this is a Punjabi way of showing affection towards anyone. He has gone a notch further to say that he did not do a Rafale. However, another proud Punjabi and his chief minister refused to go to Pakistan. Sidhu termed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan an angel for allowing this corridor. Sidhu also claimed that Bajwa assured him of Kartarpur Corridor during his visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan.

The government of India might have some diplomatic compulsion to respond to Pakistn and deputed Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Puri to attend it but what compulsion Sidhu has to visit Pakistan except pleasing Imran Khan for nothing. Sidhu is well aware that a couple of days back a terrorist incident took place in Punjab for which the CM directly held Pakistan responsible and Sidhu being part of the same government is visiting the land from where terrorists came. So a new controversy is here to erupt for sure.

But people close to Sidhu have been arguing that he did not attend the programme at Dera Baba Nank because Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal were present and animosity for a family has been such that Sidhu preferred hobnobbing with people and the country responsible for killing innocent lives in India. The argument and alibi are beyond comprehension that to teach someone a lesson such action is taken.

It is in the public knowledge that due to the Badal family, he was forced to part ways with the BJP. But the BJP tried to placate him by every means including nominating him to Rajya Sabha that he refused to accept. Sidhu responded by saying that he was not invited by the government for the programme and second he had to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh.

But whatever the reasons and argument Sidhu have, his hatred for a particular family has forced to behave irresponsibly which is also against the interest of the state and nation and people with public life such decisions always have a long lasting impact. He justifications and arguments that hugging Bajwa is not akin to Rafale suits Pakistan and they are enjoying Sidhu's move. But this is not only likely to harm him politically but also to the Congress if not in Amritsar then the rest of the country for sure.

It is also harming the country when India has almost alienated Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and the US offered every support to India in this regard. Hope Sidhu will understand that Indo-Pakistan relations a serious issue not a laughter show!