    Sidhu Moosewala's father praises Punjab Police after alleged killers gunned down

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, July 21: Singer Sidhu Moosewala's father on Thursday praised the Punjab Police, a day after it gunned down two gangsters allegedly involved in his killing, in an encounter.

    Balkaur Singh reached the Amritsar civil hospital where he was shown the bodies of slain gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa.

    Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav along with police personnel at the site of an encounter in which two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, suspected to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were killed, in Amritsar.
    Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav along with police personnel at the site of an encounter in which two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias 'Mannu Kusa', suspected to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were killed, in Amritsar. PTI Photo

    These criminals were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter at a village in Amritsar on Wednesday. Three policemen and a journalist were also injured during the operation.

    Speaking briefly to reporters in Amritsar, Singh said, "Police did its action and I appreciate its work. It is just the beginning and it is a long fight."

    2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder killed in 4-hour encounter near Attari border2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder killed in 4-hour encounter near Attari border

    He said police action against criminals should continue.

    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

    The police held gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the "mastermind" behind the killing.

    According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
    X