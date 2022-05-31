Sidhu Moosewala murder: Over 2 dozen bullet wounds found

Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi? Suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: A panel of doctors who conducted the post-mortem Sidhu Mossewala found around two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds. Excessive bleeding was found to be the cause for the death.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

"This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site, news agency PTI reported.

Reports said that there were injuries to the internal organs and a bullet had also been found in his skull.

The post-mortem findings are yet to be shared with the police.

Meanwhile the suspects behind the murder have been identified and the manhunt to nab them is underway.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 9:01 [IST]