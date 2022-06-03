YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 03: Amid conspiracy theories surrounding Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who is allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility of killing the singer-politician, calling it an act of 'revenge'.

    Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew claims responsibility in revenge killing

    Sachin Bishnoi, told a news channel on an audio call that he is Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew and was among the shooters who killed the singer. He said that "he killed Sidhu with his own hands".

    It should be noted that Lawrence is already the key suspect in the murder case with police suspecting this to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

    Sachin claimed that he killed Moosewala since the singer had gotten their 'brother Vicky Middukhera' killed on August 7 2021, in the parking lot of sector 71 market in Mohali.

    Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. Soon after the killing, the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Delhi Tihar's Jail, took responsibility and termed it an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali last year. Bishnoi's Canada-based associate Goldy Brar is the other key suspect.

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 12:17 [IST]
    X