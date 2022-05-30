Sidhu Moosewala murder: Family says no to post-mortem, demands NIA, CBI probe

From terror being outsourced to gangsters to murders, security in Punjab has

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 30: The family of Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, is not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem of Sidhu Moosewala's body.

As per senior police officials, family members of Sidhu Moosewala are demanding NIA probe, CBI probe, strict action against officials who leaked the security pruned list and apology from DGP.

It is also learnt that district administration officials are in touch with CM Bhagwant Mann about the demands of the family members.

The incident occurred just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 persons including Sidhu Moosewala. He had contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa, news agency ANI reported.

The FIR was filed based on Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh's complaint. According to the FIR, the Congress leader was "getting extortion and threat to life calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and others".

After the threats, the deceased Congress leader kept a bulletproof Fortuner, but yesterday he was out in a Thar.