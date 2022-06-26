Sidhu Moose Wala's last song removed from YouTube

Was in Gujarat on day of murder Sidhu Moosewala case suspect says

New Delhi, Jun 26: The last song of Sidhu Moose Wala before his assassination has been reportedly removed from YouTube.

SYL, the title of the track, refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal. The number made it to the internet after his assassination. However, it has been taken off YouTube.

The track on Punjab's water issue, talks about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been an apple of discord between Punjab and Haryana for quite a long time.

The song was unveiled on Friday by producer MCRCI. However, now users, wno click the video link, are getting a message saying, "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

The song talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and its videos shows the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation.

Interestingly, in a matter of days, the track amassed over 27 million views on YouTube and got 3.3 million likes.

On May 29, the singer, who had joined Congress last year, was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 17:41 [IST]