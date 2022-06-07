Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Man who clicked selfie with singer among 8 arrested

KK autopsy: Singer had several heart blockages; Doctor says could have been saved if CPR was given on time

New Delhi, Jun 07: The Punjab Police has arrested at least eight people, including a man who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala for helping the singer's killers on Tuesday.

They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district.