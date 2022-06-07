YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Man who clicked selfie with singer among 8 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 07: The Punjab Police has arrested at least eight people, including a man who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala for helping the singer's killers on Tuesday.

    Sidhu Moose Wala
    Sidhu Moose Wala

    They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

    Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

    Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

    Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

    On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Comments

    More SINGER News  

    Read more about:

    singer Sidhu Moose Wala

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X