Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind, say police

New Delhi, Jun 08: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Siddu Moosewala murder, the police said on Wednesday.

"Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing...Maharashtra Police has been given one Mahakaal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police.

"Maharashtra Police has been given Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," he added.

"At least 5 people are involved in the killing. One Mahakaal has been arrested, he's a close associate of one of the shooters involved in Punjabi singer Siddu Moose Wala's murder, though he was not involved in the shooting. Actual shooters will be arrested soon." he further said.

The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Gangster Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala's murder. This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala. The police spokesperson said they also sought a red-corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran.