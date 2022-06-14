Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Court allows Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 14: Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Punjab Police said the killing of the popular singer seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Bishnoi - who is facing a trial under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the national capital-sought a direction to Tihar Jail authorities not to give his custody to the Punjab Police.

Bishnoi wanted the high court to order that the probe against him be conducted in the jail without the police obtaining his physical custody.

The Delhi Police had earlier reported to have questioned Bishnoi in connection with the murder.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 17:35 [IST]